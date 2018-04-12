Warburg Research Reiterates “€138.50” Price Target for Pfeiffer Vacuum (ETR:PFV)

Pfeiffer Vacuum (ETR:PFV) has been assigned a €138.50 ($170.99) price objective by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 27th. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €145.00 ($179.01) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($185.19) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €170.00 ($209.88) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. HSBC set a €196.00 ($241.98) target price on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €161.00 ($198.77) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €162.79 ($200.97).

ETR PFV traded up €0.90 ($1.11) on Tuesday, hitting €123.70 ($152.72). 39,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,223. Pfeiffer Vacuum has a 12 month low of €101.60 ($125.43) and a 12 month high of €175.40 ($216.54).

About Pfeiffer Vacuum

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG is a supplier of vacuum solutions. The Company develops, manufactures and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement and analysis, as well as for leak detection. The Company’s segments include Germany, USA, Europe (excluding Germany and France), Republic of Korea, Asia (excluding Republic of Korea), France and Other.

