Tiaa Fsb Has $27.49 Million Holdings in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

TIAA FSB lessened its holdings in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 758,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,278 shares during the quarter. TIAA FSB’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $27,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Pfizer by 243.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,175,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,574,000 after acquiring an additional 9,339,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 418,639,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,062,088,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239,499 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $268,389,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Pfizer by 5,413.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,360,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in Pfizer by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 24,369,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $869,997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.43. 9,357,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,199,215. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $31.67 and a fifty-two week high of $39.43. The firm has a market cap of $214,005.48, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 40.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Pfizer will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 18th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. UBS set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Leerink Swann lifted their target price on Pfizer from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

In other Pfizer news, Director W Don Cornwell sold 1,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $64,676.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $36,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mikael Dolsten sold 69,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total value of $2,550,286.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,784 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,486.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,037 shares of company stock worth $9,064,785. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

