Phantomx (PNX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $679.00

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 2:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One Phantomx coin can currently be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. Phantomx has a total market cap of $165,399.00 and $679.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phantomx has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.98 or 0.04515420 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00001313 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00015500 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007937 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00018441 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00013400 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 136.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Phantomx Coin Profile

PNX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2017. Phantomx’s total supply is 15,505,086 coins. The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin.

Buying and Selling Phantomx

Phantomx can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. It is not currently possible to purchase Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

