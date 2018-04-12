Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Increases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $12,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 346,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. South State Corp lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 15,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 13,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,428,199.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,199 shares in the company, valued at $19,795,891.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $5,079,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 792,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,178,019.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PM traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,322,977. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $123.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $157,031.55, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 71.99% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Piper Jaffray reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $137.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Increases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/philip-morris-international-inc-pm-shares-bought-by-nippon-life-global-investors-americas-inc-updated.html.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.