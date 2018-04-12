Philips Lighting (AMS:LIGHT) PT Set at €41.00 by Goldman Sachs

Philips Lighting (AMS:LIGHT) has been assigned a €41.00 ($50.62) target price by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs’ target price indicates a potential upside of 29.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LIGHT. Citigroup set a €34.00 ($41.98) price target on shares of Philips Lighting and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase set a €32.00 ($39.51) price target on shares of Philips Lighting and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th.

Shares of AMS:LIGHT traded down €0.61 ($0.75) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €31.59 ($39.00). 2,020,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,054. Philips Lighting has a 12-month low of €25.50 ($31.48) and a 12-month high of €36.06 ($44.52).

Philips Lighting Company Profile

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

