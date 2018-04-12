Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) Hits Market Cap of $18.17 Million

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 5th. Phore has a total market capitalization of $18.17 million and $90,610.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phore has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phore coin can now be bought for approximately $1.45 or 0.00018754 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinsMarkets.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Particl (PART) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00168548 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000142 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000334 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000059 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Iconic (ICON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00001041 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HealthyWormCoin (WORM) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 12,563,065 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Phore is phore.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinsMarkets. It is not currently possible to purchase Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

