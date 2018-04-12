Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) VP Sells $30,375.00 in Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) VP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $30,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PLAB remained flat at $$8.35 during trading hours on Thursday. 52,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.59. Photronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $576.50, a P/E ratio of 43.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.53.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Photronics had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $123.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in Photronics by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Photronics by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 37,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 53,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,582 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the third quarter worth $117,000. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Photronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc is a manufacturer of photomasks, which are photographic quartz plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. As of October 30, 2016, the Company operated principally from nine manufacturing facilities: two located in Europe, three in Taiwan, one in Korea and three in the United States.

