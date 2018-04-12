Photronics (PLAB) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.19

News stories about Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Photronics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the semiconductor company an impact score of 45.2439790997002 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

PLAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Photronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $562.53, a PE ratio of 43.95, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.59. Photronics has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $11.75.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $123.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.13 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Photronics will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Photronics news, VP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $30,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Constantine S. Macricostas sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 692,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,367,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 606,870 shares of company stock worth $4,698,895. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc is a manufacturer of photomasks, which are photographic quartz plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. As of October 30, 2016, the Company operated principally from nine manufacturing facilities: two located in Europe, three in Taiwan, one in Korea and three in the United States.

