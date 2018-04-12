Liquor Stores N.A. (TSE:LIQ) Receives “Top Pick” Rating from Pi Financial

Liquor Stores N.A. (TSE:LIQ)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating restated by research analysts at Pi Financial in a report released on Thursday, April 5th.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LIQ. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Liquor Stores N.A. from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Liquor Stores N.A. from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Liquor Stores N.A. from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.90.

Liquor Stores N.A. stock traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.03. The company had a trading volume of 19,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,122. Liquor Stores N.A. has a 12-month low of C$8.78 and a 12-month high of C$12.95.

In other Liquor Stores N.A. news, Director Derek Hudson Burney purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,850.00. Also, Director Karen A. Prentice purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.14 per share, with a total value of C$101,400.00. Insiders purchased a total of 20,116 shares of company stock valued at $189,304 in the last quarter.

About Liquor Stores N.A.

Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. engages in the retail of wines, beers, and spirits in Canada and the United States. As of March 14, 2018, the company operated 230 retail liquor stores consisting of 174 stores under Liquor Depot, Liquor Barn, and Wine and Beyond brand names in Alberta; 33 stores under Liquor Depot and Liquor Barn brand names in British Columbia; and 22 stores under Brown Jug brand name in Alaska.

