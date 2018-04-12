Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, April 5th.

According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

PNFP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Sandler O’Neill set a $76.00 price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.13.

PNFP opened at $64.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5,043.19, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $58.40 and a 1-year high of $70.30.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $211.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.62 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 22.27%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $190,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,015.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ed C. Loughry, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $67,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,452,604.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,908,315 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 128.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 18,275 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 211,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 14.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 52.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,968,000 after purchasing an additional 88,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 164.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 813,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,496,000 after purchasing an additional 506,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

