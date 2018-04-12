Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James Financial

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.13.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $64.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $58.40 and a 1-year high of $70.30. The stock has a market cap of $4,941.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $211.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ed C. Loughry, Jr. sold 1,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $120,433.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,115,508.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 3,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $190,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,015.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,908,315. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,050,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,116,000 after purchasing an additional 59,719 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,861,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,706,000 after purchasing an additional 974,772 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,725,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,138,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,453,000 after purchasing an additional 25,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 851,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,451,000 after purchasing an additional 201,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

