Pinnacle Foods (PF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Pinnacle Foods (NYSE:PF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 3rd. They currently have a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Foods from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pinnacle Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $62.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Pinnacle Foods stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,941. The company has a market cap of $6,543.22, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.47. Pinnacle Foods has a 12 month low of $52.25 and a 12 month high of $66.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Pinnacle Foods (NYSE:PF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $883.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.53 million. Pinnacle Foods had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Foods will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinnacle Foods news, Director Muktesh Pant acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.93 per share, with a total value of $1,138,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,762.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Foods by 476.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Pinnacle Foods (PF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/pinnacle-foods-pf-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-royal-bank-of-canada-updated.html.

About Pinnacle Foods

Pinnacle Foods Inc is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded food products in North America. The Company operates through four segments: Frozen segment, the Grocery segment, the Boulder segment and the Specialty segment. Its products are sold through supermarkets, grocery wholesalers and distributors, mass merchandisers, super centers, convenience stores, dollar stores, drug stores and warehouse clubs in the United States and Canada, as well as in military channels and foodservice locations.

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.