Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, March 26th. They currently have $87.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pinnacle West Capital is well positioned to gain from the ongoing economic improvement in its service territories. Better economic prospects, increase in the customer count and higher customer spending are expected to drive results. The company is also expanding its renewable generation portfolio. In a month’s time shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation have lost narrower than the industry. Pinnacle West Capital is subject to comprehensive regulations by federal, state and local regulatory agencies. In addition, its operations are subject to fluctuations in commodity price, as well as operational risks and hazards.”

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.55.

Shares of PNW opened at $78.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $73.81 and a 52-week high of $92.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,910.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.27.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $759.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John S. Hatfield sold 2,145 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $163,320.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,870.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald E. Brandt sold 39,083 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $3,018,380.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,467.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,110 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,760. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 274,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,200,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million homes and businesses.

