Pioneer Floating Rate (PHD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Pioneer Floating Rate (NYSE:PHD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 17th.

Pioneer Floating Rate has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $11.63. 6,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,970. Pioneer Floating Rate has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $12.41.

Pioneer Floating Rate Company Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The investment objective of the Trust is to provide a high level of current income and the Trust may seek preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its investment objective of high current income, as a secondary objective.

