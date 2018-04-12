Piper Jaffray Reiterates “$62.00” Price Target for Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT)

Piper Jaffray set a $62.00 target price on Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 5th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AIMT. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 target price on Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Aimmune Therapeutics from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $30.00 target price on Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aimmune Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.22.

NASDAQ:AIMT opened at $31.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,758.28, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of -0.38. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.97 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.09). analysts anticipate that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Douglas T. Sheehy sold 3,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $128,659.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 58,093 shares of company stock worth $1,858,976 and sold 52,162 shares worth $2,020,890. 24.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 8.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 7,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 54.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

