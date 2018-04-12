Piper Jaffray Upgrades Ulta Beauty (ULTA) to “Buy”

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Jaffray from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $236.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $212.00. Piper Jaffray’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.64% from the company’s previous close. Piper Jaffray also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q1 2019 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $3.39 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $10.65 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $12.40 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ULTA. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vetr upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Wells Fargo upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.10.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $213.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,858.70, a PE ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.68. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $187.96 and a 52-week high of $314.86.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 15th that allows the company to buyback $625.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Ulta Beauty news, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 16,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.99, for a total transaction of $3,371,039.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,902,678.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.82, for a total transaction of $4,770,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 427,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,654,341.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Sapphire Star Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores provide cosmetics, fragrance, skincare, haircare, bath and body products, and salon styling tools, as well as others, including nail products and accessories. It offers private label products consisting of Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products.

