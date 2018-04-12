Plantronics (PLT) Sets New 1-Year High and Low at $62.23

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) shares hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $62.23 and last traded at $62.24, with a volume of 158574 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.24.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLT. ValuEngine raised Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Sidoti raised Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered Plantronics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Plantronics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Northland Securities set a $60.00 target price on Plantronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1,996.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.24.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. Plantronics had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $226.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Plantronics will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Burton sold 5,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $294,278.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,784.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Dexheimer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $146,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,477.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,450 shares of company stock valued at $608,318 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,920,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,280,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its stake in Plantronics by 1,266.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 97,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after buying an additional 90,694 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new position in Plantronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,968,000. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its holdings in Plantronics by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 99,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 60,100 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets lightweight communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints, and accessories for the business and consumer markets under the Plantronics brand worldwide. The company also manufactures and markets specialty telephone products under the Clarity brand.

