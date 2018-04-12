PlatinumBAR 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,070.00 (CRYPTO:XPTX)

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 4:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last week, PlatinumBAR has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. One PlatinumBAR coin can now be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00016468 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. PlatinumBAR has a market capitalization of $817,829.00 and $1,070.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002220 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000048 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Profile

PlatinumBAR (CRYPTO:XPTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2016. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 727,425 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official website is platinumbar.io. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx.

Buying and Selling PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase PlatinumBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinumBAR must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlatinumBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

