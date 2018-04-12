Plug Power (PLUG) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.10

News coverage about Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Plug Power earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the electronics maker an impact score of 46.1021557276093 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $5.00 price target on shares of Plug Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley set a $4.00 price target on shares of Plug Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.48.

PLUG opened at $1.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $422.92, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.03 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 96.94% and a negative return on equity of 93.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

