Pluton Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,229.00 (PLU)

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Pluton token can now be purchased for $9.26 or 0.00120237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Liqui and EtherDelta. Over the last seven days, Pluton has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. Pluton has a total market capitalization of $7.87 million and approximately $1,229.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007318 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002888 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00790270 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00015717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012940 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00040124 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00160499 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00057080 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Pluton Profile

Pluton’s launch date was September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000 tokens. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pluton’s official website is plutus.it.

According to CryptoCompare, “Plutus is a decentralized payment application that allows users to make purchases with Bitcoin and Ether anywhere. Users are simply required to load the app with BTC or ETH and hold the phone over the card reader for the payment to complete. Plutons are Ethereum-based tokens that can be earned as a reward for shopping with Plutus. Plutons will be available to convert on the Plutus exchange network, allowing users to make in-store purchases with zero fees on conversion. Only 850,000 Plutons (PLU) were available for sale during the ICO, which represents 4.25% of the total supply of 20,000,000. Issuance for the remaining 95.75% will be limited and locked in rebate smart contract pool and NOT owned by Plutus.it, which means there will be a very low circulation from the initial distribution and a total of 20 million Plutons ever created. “

Buying and Selling Pluton

Pluton can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EtherDelta and Liqui. It is not currently possible to purchase Pluton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pluton must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pluton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

