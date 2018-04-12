Po.et (POE) Price Hits $0.0320 on Exchanges

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Po.et has a total market capitalization of $72.14 million and $4.42 million worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Po.et token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000418 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, OEX, EtherDelta and Binance. Over the last week, Po.et has traded 10% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007248 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002910 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.01 or 0.00798322 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00015734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013074 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00041000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00163670 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00058289 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Po.et Token Profile

Po.et’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,256,920,162 tokens. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Po.et is po.et.

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and smple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

Po.et Token Trading

Po.et can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OEX, EtherDelta, COSS, Kucoin and Binance. It is not currently possible to buy Po.et directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Po.et must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Po.et using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

