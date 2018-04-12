POA Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $15.06 Million (CRYPTO:POA)

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. POA Network has a market capitalization of $104.06 million and approximately $15.06 million worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, POA Network has traded up 63% against the US dollar. One POA Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00006627 BTC on popular exchanges.

About POA Network

POA Network (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 254,491,586 coins and its circulating supply is 203,999,426 coins. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official message board for POA Network is medium.com/poa-network. The official website for POA Network is poa.network.

POA Network Coin Trading

POA Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is not possible to purchase POA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA Network must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

