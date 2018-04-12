Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $82,193.00

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.22 or 0.00058231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Polis has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. Polis has a total market capitalization of $6.99 million and approximately $82,193.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pura (PURA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Arcade Token (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00038822 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000453 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000936 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Pioneer Coin (PCOIN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 1,655,181 coins. The official website for Polis is polispay.org. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is not possible to purchase Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

