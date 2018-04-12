Polymath Price Hits $0.35 on Top Exchanges (CRYPTO:POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Polymath has a total market cap of $83.84 million and approximately $7.23 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00004815 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $118.65 or 0.01635340 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00009802 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008819 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00017852 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00001249 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00022094 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 239,999,750 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polybit is a proof of work scrypt based alternative crypto currency with a 10% premine and a block time target of 3 minutes, a hard cap of 150 million units and a difficulty retargetting every 24 hours. The website URL is inactive at the time of writing. “

Polymath Token Trading

Polymath can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to buy Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

