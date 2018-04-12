Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Greater China Fund (NYSE:GCH) Share Price

News articles about Greater China Fund (NYSE:GCH) have trended positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Greater China Fund earned a news impact score of 0.45 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the investment management company an impact score of 44.0640224494517 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE GCH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,004. Greater China Fund has a 52 week low of $10.43 and a 52 week high of $14.02.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 19th will be issued a $0.2601 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 18th. This is a boost from Greater China Fund’s previous special dividend of $0.14.

In other Greater China Fund news, major shareholder City Of London Investment Grou bought 181,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.13 per share, with a total value of $2,386,666.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/positive-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-aberdeen-greater-china-fund-gch-stock-price-2-updated.html.

Greater China Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Greater China Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment in listed equity securities of companies that are organized under the laws of, and have their principal place of business in, China and/or Hong Kong and/or Taiwan, and during their recent fiscal year derived at least 50% of their revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made or services performed in China and/or Hong Kong and/or Taiwan or have at least 50% of their assets in China and/or Hong Kong and/or Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for Greater China Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greater China Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.