Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect HRG Group (HRG) Share Price

News stories about HRG Group (NYSE:HRG) have trended positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. HRG Group earned a news impact score of 0.39 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.5904833156211 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE HRG traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.60. 1,416,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,211,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.19. HRG Group has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $20.17.

HRG Group (NYSE:HRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $646.50 million for the quarter. HRG Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%.

About HRG Group

HRG Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various branded consumer products. It operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Corporate and Other. Its product portfolio includes consumer batteries, such as alkaline and zinc carbon batteries, nickel metal hydride rechargeable batteries, battery chargers, battery-powered portable lighting products, hearing aid batteries, and other specialty battery products; small appliances comprising small kitchen appliances and home product appliances; and personal care products, such as electric shaving and grooming products, hair care appliances, and accessories.

