Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.26

Media coverage about Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) has trended positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sonic Automotive earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 48.4413331694905 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of SAH opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.61. Sonic Automotive has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $22.75.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Sonic Automotive’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 12.97%.

SAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc is an automotive retailer in the United States. The Company’s operating segments include Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. Its Franchised Dealerships segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles and buy and sell used vehicles, sell replacement parts, perform vehicle repair and maintenance services, and arrange finance and insurance products.

