Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Stock Price

News coverage about American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has trended positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports.

Shares of AMH traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,772. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $18.39 and a one year high of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $5,703.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.59.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.81 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

American Homes 4 Rent declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AMH has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho set a $22.00 price target on American Homes 4 Rent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. B. Riley set a $26.00 price target on American Homes 4 Rent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $49,724.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dann V. Angeloff sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $59,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties. The Company’s primary objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders through dividends and capital appreciation by acquiring, renovating, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties.

