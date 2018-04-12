PoSW Coin (CRYPTO:POSW) Market Cap Tops $13.87 Million

PoSW Coin (CURRENCY:POSW) traded up 16.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last week, PoSW Coin has traded flat against the dollar. One PoSW Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00004120 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. PoSW Coin has a total market cap of $13.87 million and approximately $4,200.00 worth of PoSW Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00708662 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006830 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000653 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001805 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00099017 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00029663 BTC.

PoSW Coin Coin Profile

PoSW Coin (POSW) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. PoSW Coin’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,100,000 coins. The official message board for PoSW Coin is posw.io/blog. PoSW Coin’s official Twitter account is @POSWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. PoSW Coin’s official website is posw.io.

Buying and Selling PoSW Coin

PoSW Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is not possible to purchase PoSW Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PoSW Coin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PoSW Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for PoSW Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PoSW Coin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.