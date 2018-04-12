PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $25.23 million and $797,412.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 38.5% against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001491 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Tux Exchange, Cryptopia and Bleutrade.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,644.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.45 or 0.05938380 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $711.33 or 0.09234060 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $122.35 or 0.01588300 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.21 or 0.02378370 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00194234 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $200.85 or 0.02607270 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00566904 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 219,730,638 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex, Tux Exchange, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. It is not presently possible to purchase PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

