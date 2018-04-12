Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) PT Lowered to C$33.00 at Barclays

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th. Barclays’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.56% from the company’s previous close.

POW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Power Co. of Canada stock traded down C$0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting C$29.06. 472,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,846. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of C$28.20 and a 52 week high of C$33.69.

In other news, insider Arnaud Vial sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.40, for a total transaction of C$162,000.00.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as a diversified international management and holding company with interests primarily in the financial services, communications, and other business sectors in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It offers life, health, and reinsurance products and services, as well as retirement, and investment and asset management services; manages and distributes mutual funds and other managed asset products; annuities, executive benefits, and mortgage products; and wealth management services.

