BidaskClub Lowers Power Integrations (POWI) to Sell

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 4th.

POWI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Sidoti cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.40.

NASDAQ:POWI traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.20. 57,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,305. The company has a market capitalization of $2,060.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.19. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $60.55 and a 52 week high of $86.60.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.50 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $51,058.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,925.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William George sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,276 shares of company stock valued at $4,772,472. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Power Integrations by 6.1% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,179,000 after buying an additional 9,513 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Power Integrations by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,690,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,447,000 after buying an additional 146,319 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Power Integrations by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Power Integrations by 6.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at $4,560,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “BidaskClub Lowers Power Integrations (POWI) to Sell” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/power-integrations-powi-downgraded-by-bidaskclub-to-sell-updated.html.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, liquid-crystal-display monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, light-emitting diode lamps, and other consumer and industrial applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.