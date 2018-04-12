Jane Street Group LLC Has $2.82 Million Position in PowerShares Aerospace & Defense (NYSEARCA:PWC)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of PowerShares Aerospace & Defense (NYSEARCA:PWC) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,060 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.85% of PowerShares Aerospace & Defense worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PowerShares Aerospace & Defense by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PowerShares Aerospace & Defense by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerShares Aerospace & Defense in the 4th quarter worth about $187,000.

Shares of PWC traded up $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $96.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434. PowerShares Aerospace & Defense has a twelve month low of $80.92 and a twelve month high of $103.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th were issued a $0.2752 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 19th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Market Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Market Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Underlying Intellidex selection methodology seeks to identify and select companies from the U.S.

