PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.21

Headlines about PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PPG Industries earned a news sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 46.1495880312606 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,183,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $27,576.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.22. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $100.45 and a 12-month high of $122.07.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

In other PPG Industries news, VP Jean-Marie Greindl sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,100,005.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,646.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes a range of coatings and specialty materials. The Company has two segments: Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment includes the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, architectural businesses. The Industrial Coatings segment includes the automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM), industrial coatings, packaging coatings, coatings services and specialty coatings and materials businesses.

