PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, March 20th, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $130.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $126.00.

PPG has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $122.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.00.

NYSE PPG traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,890,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,723. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $100.45 and a twelve month high of $122.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $27,576.82, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Jean-Marie Greindl sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,100,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,646.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes a range of coatings and specialty materials. The Company has two segments: Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment includes the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, architectural businesses. The Industrial Coatings segment includes the automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM), industrial coatings, packaging coatings, coatings services and specialty coatings and materials businesses.

