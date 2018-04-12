P T S G (LON:PTSG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

P T S G (LON:PTSG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a report issued on Wednesday, March 21st. They currently have a GBX 220 ($3.11) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.24% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of PTSG stock remained flat at $GBX 184.50 ($2.61) during trading on Wednesday. 84,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,174. P T S G has a one year low of GBX 97.05 ($1.37) and a one year high of GBX 218.50 ($3.09).

In other P T S G news, insider Paul William Teasdale sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.87), for a total transaction of £1,522,500 ($2,151,943.46).

About P T S G

Premier Technical Services Group PLC provides façade access and fall arrest equipment, lightning protection, electrical services, cleaning, and industry training solutions in the United Kingdom. It operates through four divisions: Access and Safety, Electrical Services, High Level Cleaning, and Training Solutions.

