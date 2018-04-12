Premium Brands Holdings Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2018 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share (PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a report released on Tuesday, April 10th. National Bank Financial analyst L. Aghazarian expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q2 2018 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $4.08 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.34 EPS.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.25). Premium Brands had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of C$585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$611.90 million.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PBH. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$98.50 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$119.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$118.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$116.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$126.43.

PBH opened at C$118.72 on Thursday. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of C$82.16 and a 52 week high of C$119.29.

In related news, Director Stephen Sposari sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.77, for a total value of C$642,466.00.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation manufactures and distributes food products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides premium and natural processed meat products, specialty deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal products, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini products, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, specialty pastas, and sushi products.

