PressOne Tops One Day Trading Volume of $940,945.00 (CRYPTO:PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. PressOne has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $940,945.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PressOne coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002463 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PressOne has traded up 20% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007311 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002902 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00797362 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00015797 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013078 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00040090 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00163733 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00058209 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About PressOne

The official website for PressOne is b.network.

Buying and Selling PressOne

PressOne can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE. It is not currently possible to buy PressOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PressOne must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PressOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

