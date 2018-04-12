PressOne (CRYPTO:PRS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $242,787.00

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 5th. Over the last seven days, PressOne has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PressOne coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00002314 BTC on major exchanges. PressOne has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $242,787.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007832 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002990 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.84 or 0.00825898 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00016980 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012749 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00041285 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00165869 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00062301 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

PressOne Coin Profile

PressOne’s official website is b.network.

PressOne Coin Trading

PressOne can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE. It is not presently possible to buy PressOne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PressOne must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PressOne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

