PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT) Director Sells $1,323,000.00 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $1,323,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,148,921. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PSMT stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.50. The company had a trading volume of 146,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.54. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.50 and a 1 year high of $93.55. The stock has a market cap of $2,679.87, a PE ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.22.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 5th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.30. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $839.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. research analysts expect that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,367,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP now owns 1,135,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,781,000 after purchasing an additional 228,715 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 683,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,884,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 350,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,159,000 after purchasing an additional 47,736 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on PSMT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotia Howard Weill reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of PriceSmart in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Howard Weil cut shares of PriceSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Scotiabank cut shares of PriceSmart to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT) Director Sells $1,323,000.00 in Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/pricesmart-inc-psmt-director-sells-1323000-00-in-stock.html.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates the U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company's warehouse clubs offer brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of October 26, 2017, it operated 40 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 in Trinidad; 3 each in Guatemala, Honduras, and the Dominican Republic; 2 in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.