PriceSmart (PSMT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “PriceSmart, Inc. is primarily engaged in the operation of membership shopping warehouses in international markets. The company’s business consists of international membership shopping stores similar to, but smaller in size than, warehouse clubs in the United States. The warehouses sell basic consumer goods with an emphasis on quality, low prices and efficient operations. By offering low prices on brand name and private label merchandise, the warehouses seek to generate sufficient sales volumes to operate profitably at relatively low gross margins. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub raised PriceSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised PriceSmart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of PriceSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Scotia Howard Weill reissued a sector perform rating on shares of PriceSmart in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Howard Weil lowered PriceSmart from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. PriceSmart presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.50.

NASDAQ PSMT traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $89.20. 13,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,490. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. PriceSmart has a fifty-two week low of $77.50 and a fifty-two week high of $93.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,679.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.22.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 5th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $839.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.43 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 2.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. equities analysts forecast that PriceSmart will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. PriceSmart’s payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,367,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,742,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP now owns 1,135,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,781,000 after buying an additional 228,715 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 683,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,884,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,374,000 after buying an additional 12,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 350,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,159,000 after buying an additional 47,736 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates the U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company's warehouse clubs offer brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of October 26, 2017, it operated 40 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 in Trinidad; 3 each in Guatemala, Honduras, and the Dominican Republic; 2 in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

