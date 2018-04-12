Primerica, Inc. (PRI) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Primerica worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Primerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Primerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Primerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Alison S. Rand sold 10,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total value of $1,024,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,983.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Mccullough sold 500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,301.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,883 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PRI shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Primerica to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.25.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $96.55 on Thursday. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $108.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,298.23, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.13.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. Primerica had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $442.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Primerica declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $225.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.12%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/primerica-inc-pri-position-increased-by-envestnet-asset-management-inc-updated.html.

Primerica Profile

Primerica Inc (Primerica) is a distributor of financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The Company operates through three segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits on its in-force book of term life insurance policies, net of reinsurance, which are underwritten by its life insurance company subsidiaries.

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.