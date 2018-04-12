Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.15

Media coverage about Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Principal Financial Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.0651812360776 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of NYSE PFG traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.04. The company had a trading volume of 100,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,419. Principal Financial Group has a 12-month low of $57.62 and a 12-month high of $75.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.18). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFG. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo downgraded Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.45.

In other Principal Financial Group news, insider Luis E. Valdes sold 27,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $1,770,921.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is an investment management company. The Company offers a range of financial products and services, including retirement, asset management and insurance. Its segments include Retirement and Income Solutions; Principal Global Investors, Principal International; U.S. Insurance Solutions, and Corporate.

