Privatix Achieves Market Cap of $2.40 Million (CRYPTO:PRIX)

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded 32.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Privatix token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.03 or 0.00026310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta, YoBit, COSS and Mercatox. During the last week, Privatix has traded up 43% against the U.S. dollar. Privatix has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $6,532.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007338 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002943 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.01 or 0.00792464 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00015979 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012977 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00039814 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00160380 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00058068 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Privatix Token Profile

Privatix’s genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,182,668 tokens. The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Privatix is privatix.io. Privatix’s official message board is medium.com/privatix. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Privatix is a decentralized autonomous P2P VPN network on blockchain with its own crypto-economy which will serve the exchange marketplace. Based on blockchain, the network will contain exit nodes around the world and will provide a way for developers to build products, like the consumer VPN industry, cyber protection, CDN, business intelligence and even software and mobile apps monetization. “

Buying and Selling Privatix

Privatix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, EtherDelta, Mercatox and COSS. It is not currently possible to buy Privatix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Privatix must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Privatix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

