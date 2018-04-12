PRIZM Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13,766.00 (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 3:00 AM ET on March 20th. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00013667 BTC on exchanges. PRIZM has a market cap of $15.68 million and approximately $13,766.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PRIZM has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,814.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $660.91 or 0.09712420 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00028931 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033917 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00670387 BTC.

BitBean (BITB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00023982 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00187265 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.14 or 0.01721370 BTC.

PRIZM Profile

PZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 16,858,478 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here. PRIZM’s official website is en.prizm.club.

PRIZM Coin Trading

PRIZM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is not currently possible to buy PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

