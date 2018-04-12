Probabilities Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Probabilities Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000. Calavo Growers accounts for about 1.3% of Probabilities Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Probabilities Fund Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Calavo Growers as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 16.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 7,523 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 78.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVGW shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Calavo Growers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.20. 91,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,912. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.65 and a twelve month high of $97.83. The stock has a market cap of $1,640.31, a P/E ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 0.64.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael A. Browne sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total transaction of $598,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Link Leavens sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.31, for a total transaction of $692,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,541,259.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to grocery retailers, food services, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, wholesalers, supermarkets, specialty/natural retailers, and convenience stores worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG.

