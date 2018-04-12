Profund Advisors LLC Has $518,000 Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turner Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 63.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter worth about $226,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LFUS traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $206.19. 80,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,304. The stock has a market cap of $5,054.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.81 and a 12 month high of $226.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $304.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LFUS. BidaskClub upgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.00.

In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $1,049,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,593,515.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ian Highley sold 9,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $1,992,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,289 shares of company stock worth $15,271,800. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc is a supplier of circuit protection products for the electronics, automotive and industrial markets. The Company operates through three segments. The Electronics segment provides circuit protection components for overcurrent and overvoltage protection, as well as sensor components and modules to manufacturers of a range of electronic products.

