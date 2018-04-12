AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John G. Chou sold 15,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $1,557,877.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,570,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dale Danilewitz sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $305,046.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,046.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,809 shares of company stock worth $14,446,032 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABC traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.19. 649,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,953. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $19,530.77, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. AmerisourceBergen has a 52 week low of $71.90 and a 52 week high of $106.27.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $40.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.42 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 53.65% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Leerink Swann set a $105.00 target price on AmerisourceBergen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.72.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

