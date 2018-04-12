Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $94.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.47 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 23.37%. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Progress Software updated its Q2 guidance to $0.51-0.53 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $2.36-2.41 EPS.

NASDAQ:PRGS traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $38.54. 182,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,471. The company has a market capitalization of $1,730.12, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.17. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $28.63 and a 1-year high of $53.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRGS shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti raised Progress Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation is engaged in application development. The Company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration (DCI), and Application Development and Deployment (AppDev). The OpenEdge business segment provides the product enhancements and marketing support to its partner base.

