Progressive (PGR) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at MKM Partners

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price objective increased by MKM Partners to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday, March 27th. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. UBS reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Progressive and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progressive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Progressive has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.56.

Progressive stock opened at $59.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $34,936.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.65. Progressive has a 1 year low of $38.61 and a 1 year high of $62.74.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. research analysts expect that Progressive will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Progressive by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in Progressive by 3,273.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Progressive by 824.9% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/progressive-pgr-price-target-increased-to-70-00-by-analysts-at-mkm-partners-updated-updated.html.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.